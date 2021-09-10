Waitaki Community Patrol is on the lookout for more volunteers.

Secretary Brian Harrison said the community patrol acted as an extra set of eyes and ears for the police, and it needed more of those eyes and ears.

The group covered the entire Waitaki district, assisting police with traffic control, search and rescue, reviewing security footage and patrolling any areas of interest.

“It’s providing that additional resource for them,” Mr Harrison said.

The patrol car had similar markings to police vehicles and helped deter crime and give residents a sense of safety, he said.

“I like to think I am helping to keep the community safe.”

The group started in 2012 and had 17 volunteers at present, including a married couple who patrolled together.

Volunteers varied in age from retirees to secondary school pupils.

Some of the younger volunteers had used it for experience before joining the police force, Mr Harrison said.

The group was unable to patrol under lockdown, but normally patrolled every Friday, between 9pm and midnight, and Saturday, between 10pm and 2am.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call 434-2148 or email waitakicp2012@gmail.com.