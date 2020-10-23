There may not be sparkles in the sky, but there will be plenty of vibrancy on the ground.

When the annual Weston School fireworks display was cancelled, Weston Community Church members decided to create a funfair to give the community a chance to come together.

“There’s usually fireworks with Guy Fawkes and it was cancelled because of Covid, and we usually have a winter fair, which was cancelled .. so we decided to create a fair and do something for the community,” fair convener Sharyn Walker said.

The fair, next Saturday, would be the first community event on the church grounds.

It would be a day packed with activities, including a best-dressed lamb competition, gumboot-throwing, golf, bouncy castles, pony rides and the opportunity to pie the minister in the face.

Lamb dress-ups would begin at 11am and gumboot throwing would follow shortly after.

“It’s a really good time for pet lambs.”

Standard fair stalls, including second-hand goods, would be on site, and a Philippine barbecue and cafe would provide delicious food.

The fair was “something different” from previous events held by the church, and she hoped the community would support it.

“We hope everyone enjoys themselves and there’s a good response.

“It’s just something for the community and a good opportunity to come together, and give something back, after the horrible year we’ve all had.”

The fair will run from 10am to 2pm.