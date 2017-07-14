Forget Tom and Brad, Nicole and Angelina – there’s a new wave of film stars and they’re coming to Oamaru next week.

Pecking Order, the feel-good documentary based on the world of poultry fanciers, has been a hit both in New Zealand cinemas and internationally.

Now Oamaru Poultry Pigeon and Canary Society president Clint O’Brien hopes there will be spin-offs for his club when it holds its 133rd show next Friday and Saturday.

“It’s been the best thing that’s happened to the chook world for 100 years,” Mr O’Brien enthused.

Pecking Order, directed by Slavko Martinov, followed members of the then 148-year old Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club before the national show in Oamaru two years ago.

This year’s national show was held recently in Christchurch – where the club celebrated its 150th anniversary – and the response was overwhelming.

There were “literally thousands” of people through the doors, most of whom had never been to a poultry show.

“You couldn’t move in that hall, it was just chocker. They were asking where the stars of the show were . .. taking selfies with them.

“It was unbelievable, it really was . . . absolutely classic,” Mr O’Brien said.

Some of those stars – including Ashburton chook enthusiast Brian Glassey, embattled club president Doug Bain and father-and-son Mark and Rhys Lilley – will be at the Oamaru show.

Mr O’Brien went to the film’s premiere in Christchurch and admitted he was a little bit stunned the first time he saw it. However, watching it for the second time, he really enjoyed it and saw a lot of things he missed the first time around.

It was “very cleverly put together,” he said.

He reckoned it could have been any club or hobby featured.

“It could have been the pony club, bowling club or cactus club . . . I’d imagine the politics would be the same in all of them.”

The essence of the film was the changing of the guard from old ideas to new ideas and now poultry fanciers faced their single biggest challenge – to get up with the times.

Oamaru featured in the film and the footage made the town look “absolutely beautiful”.

It also showed the local club as running a well-organised show.

Mr O’Brien, who has successfully been exhibiting poultry for many years, said seeing himself on the big screen was “definitely a very weird feeling” but it was a privilege for the Oamaru club to be part of it.

His Canterbury counterparts admitted it was unusual to see themselves on the backs of buses around Christchurch.

The public show will be held in the Drill Hall in Itchen St on on Friday afternoon and on Saturday until 3pm.