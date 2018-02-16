Giant inflatables, sandcastles and a ride-on train will be some of the main attractions at the annual Friendly Bay Family Day on Sunday.

This year will be the third time the family day, created in the spirit of the old Friendly Bay carnival, has been held at Oamaru Harbour.

The day will start at noon and finish about 5pm with food stalls running alongside various activities.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher was the driving force behind the event when it was established three years ago.

The purpose of the family day was to create something parents and children could enjoy and look forward to, he said.

It had taken “many hours” to prepare the event.

It was hard to tell how many people would turn up because the event was so dependent on weather.

“If we’ve got a beautiful 25degC day, there could be a couple of thousand people,” Mr Kircher said.

No postponement date would be made due to the difficulty of rescheduling.

Activities that will be featured include beach digging, kayaking and a flag race, and live bands would also be providing entertainment.

Mr Kircher said the day was nostalgic for the older generations that lived in Oamaru.

“It does take us back to the days when it used to be the annual carnival down at the harbour,” Mr Kircher said.

“Hopefully it’s a really good day – and a really great turnout.”

Mr Kircher thanked the businesses and people who had donated prizes and given up their time to help set up the day.

“It wouldn’t happen without them.”

Thought had already been given to a fourth family day in 2019.

“I see it carrying on for the foreseeable future,” Mr Kircher said.