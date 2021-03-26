Symphonic metal and jazz music would not usually cross paths very often.

But Waimate singer Suzie Paulin is breaking the mould.

Traditionally a symphonic metal singer, Paulin tried her hand at something different last Saturday when she performed a collection of jazz tunes under the moniker Fallout Girl.

She performed on three Oamaru Steam and Rail train trips – a first at the Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival.

Dolled up in a vintage pinup-style dress, Paulin sang and played the flute for various 1940s and 1950s-style songs from the video game Fallout, the inspiration for her name.

“It’s not really my natural style, but it’s nice – it’s fun being a character other than myself,” Paulin said.

Entertaining passengers on a train was also a new experience. It was her first time performing at the festival and, while she was worried about a bumpy ride in high heels, it was a fantastic experience.

“It’s actually been really fun. It’s a lot more relaxed atmosphere than I was expecting. Everyone’s really nice – there’s been a great response and a lot of clapping.”

She also performed at Shortblack Cafe on Sunday, and at Oamaru rest-homes.

The Fallout Girl character was created specifically for the festival, as she was “roped” into performing by a family member on the organisingcommittee.

Trying her hand at jazz had been great experience – she had a background in flute from high school – and there was a possibility she would bring Fallout Girl back in the future.