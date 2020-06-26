The Victorian Fete’s fate is not sealed, but plans are going ahead.

The annual event in Tyne and Harbour Sts is usually the grand finale of the Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations. The streets are closed to traffic for the day as performers, stalls, and competitions create a vibrant historic atmosphere.

The Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations are going ahead this year with a variety of activities although “a bit pared back” from previous year,

Victorian Fete co-ordinator Frances McMillan said this year’s fete was also scheduled to run as usual on Sunday, November 15.

“However, with the changing climate, there is a possibility it could be cancelled.”

Stalls would not be confirmed until August, but bookings could be made online through the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust’s website, Ms McMillan said.

The fete is the trust’s main fundraiser, helping with the costs of restoring and preserving the historic buildings it owns in the Victorian precinct.

Because of the Covid-19 situation and the likelihood international visitors would not be around, the focus this year would be more local, Ms McMillan said.

That would include entertainers such as Waimate’s Jed Jeffries.

The only exception among the entertainers was Christchurch’s Li’l Chuck the One Man Skiffle Machine, who would hold a youth programme with schools in the lead-up to the fete, then provide family-friendly entertainment on the day.

Everything would be kept as close to the much loved format as possible, Ms McMillan said.

“By November, I think everybody will be ready for a larger event.”