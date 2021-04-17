After being scouted at an Oamaru performance last year, Kultura is going on tour.

Filipino Waitaki Incorporated’s Kultura, a variety concert showcasing Filipino culture through dance, songs, costumes and traditions, was staged at the Oamaru Opera House last December.

People travelled from all over the South Island to see the concert, and a group from Christchurch was so impressed they invited Filipino Waitaki to perform at the first South Island Filipino Cultural Festival next weekend.

Filipino Waitaki Incorporated secretary Lovelea Lastimosa said the group was “blown away” by the response to last year’s show, and was honoured to be asked to perform in Christchurch.

“Who would have thought Filipinos from good old Oamaru have a really good production?” Mrs Lastimosa said.

“We’re really excited for the festival.”

About 90 people would take part in the performance, wearing costumes flown over from the Philippines, and there were minor changes made from the Oamaru show.

“We are so proud of our production with the costumes.

“It’s really good that we’re going to do it again – so much thought has been put into it.”

The group was looking forward to showcasing its culture and community, she said.

There was the possibility of taking Kultura on tour to other towns throughout New Zealand in the future, she said.