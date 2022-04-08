What began as a hobby for Oamaru’s Aynsley Martin is developing nicely into a new business venture.

The 23-year-old became interested in making her own films through watching travel videos on YouTube.

‘‘I had a knee injury, which gave me a lot of free time, so I decided to buy a camera and it’s kind of started into a business from that,’’ Miss Martin said.

She initially filmed her sister mountain biking, and then a couple who saw that video asked her to film their wedding.

‘‘I kind of told them I hadn’t done one before, but she said anything was better than nothing, so I took the opportunity and started from there.’’

That was just over a year ago, and now she had so much work it was a juggle to fit it all in around her ‘‘day job’’ as a pastry chef at Riverstone Kitchen.

‘‘It depends on the projects that I’m doing at the time. Say it’s a real estate video, they would like their video out as soon as possible, so then you’d prioritise that, versus a wedding, where you get about six weeks.

‘‘It’s kind of good, because it’s flexible. So if I need to get something done, I’ll just work late at night. Once you have the footage, it kind of varies on when you get the editing done.’’

Although mostly self-taught, Miss Martin also used an online course called Fulltime Filmmaker which she had been making her way through, and referred back to it when she needed to.

‘‘I’ve just started getting lots of work, so then I’ve just prioritised the work over the course, but I’m still learning heaps, and every time I do need to go figure something out, I’ll go to the course, and that kind of gives you the answers.’’

Getting out, meeting new people and the variety of the work were all aspects of the job Miss Martin loved.

Each project came with its own challenges, and she learned something new every time, but she said her favourite shoots were probably weddings, because she was around other people, and they were always happy, emotional occasions.

She was relaxed, but quietly confident about what the future held for Aynsley Martin Films.

‘‘The more I’ve gotten better at it, the more I’ve grown to love it, but if it doesn’t work out to be anything, I’m not going to be disappointed, because I enjoy it that much, and I’ll just do it personally for myself.

‘‘But I think it will turn into something.’’

The rest of this year was already taken care of, with a large project lined up at Riverstone Kitchen, which would be her priority, and other work would slot in around it, she said.