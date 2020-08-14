A short film set in Moeraki, and made by a group of North Otago film makers, had its local premiere at the Hampden Church Hall on Wednesday.

Written and produced by Moeraki artist Ramonda Te Maiharoa, and directed by Bridget Ellis, the nine-minute film is called A Time for Fishingand was shot over a weekend.

It draws on Te Maiharoa’s longstanding family connection with the seaside town and is based on a young girl’s holiday with her taua (grandmother) that leads to an unexpected connection linking her family’s past to the present.

“I live at the First Kaik in Moeraki, and became interested in editing,” Te Maiharoa said.

“A friend . . . put me on to Bridget and she said she’d show me how to shoot.

“We got on well with each other and we liked each other, and when that happens you sort of talk about this, and let’s do that’.

“Because I’m new to the whole thing, I thought script-writing was easy, but how wrong was I.

“I wrote a script and Bridget helped me. She polished and refined it, which was lovely.

“She spent a lot of time polishing and refining.”

First-time actors Mary-Anne Tipa, and brother and sister duo Ranui and Kahu Te Maiharoa, aged 10 and nine respectively, featured. Tipa plays the children’s grandmother.

“Mary-Anne is really beautiful. You know how sometimes people go through life and they don’t realise they’re beautiful?

“When I first clapped eyes on her, I thought, this is a beautiful woman,” Te Maiharoa said.

“So I’ve written another script, especially for Mary-Anne and Bridget is doing a lot of helping me, and polishing it. It’s Bridget who will actually shoot it, and it’s going to be done here at First Kaik yet again.”

Tipa said the filming had been an amazing experience and a highlight was when a kereru flew into one of the outdoor settings and became a part of the film. Hoiho also feature.

The film was on YouTube and had about 700 views in its first week.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Te Maiharoa said.

Te Maiharoa is now working on the script for her next short-film project, and the creation of a joint production company with Ellis called 1st Kaik Productions.