A night out eagerly awaited each year will soon light up the North Otago skies.

The Weston School Fireworks takes place at the Weston Domain next Friday night, from 7pm.

The Weston Home and School committee has been running the event for 15 years, providing family-friendly entertainment culminating in a spectacular pyrotechnics display.

Not only does it attract hundreds of people each November, but it also raises funds for Weston School.

Principal Deidre Senior said the committee tried to maximise the use of any money it raised for the benefit of every pupil.

“I’m very appreciative of the highly skilled, passionate group of parents who run a sizeable event.

“It’s important that the money aligns with supporting children in learning.

“They’re the value-added extras that we can’t provide from our operational funding.”

The fireworks night had stood the test of time because it was a family event for the wider community, Mrs Senior said.

A decision on how the proceeds would be spent would be made after the school’s strategic plan was rewritten in consultation with the community, she said.

Home and school committee president Kylie Burnett said the fireworks night was “an awesome fundraiser”.

All the planning had been done and it was now dependent on the weather, she said.

This year’s entertainment includes live music from The Saggy Britches Band, a mechanical surfboard, bumper balls, helicopter rides, face-painting, hair-braiding, and bouncy castles.

Tickets are available at the school office, Brackens Print, and at the gate. No alcohol or personal fireworks are allowed and people under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.