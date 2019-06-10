She’s done it!

The first song ever written by Oamaru natural therapist Valemma Wright has become one of the top five in an international competition.

Wright’s song, Peace to the World, has been judged by both a panel of jurors and the public to be one of the five best in the Global Peace Song Awards’ “classical, opera, a cappella” category. It won all three public voting sections – most likes, biggest reach and most engagements.

Wright will travel to Los Angeles, where the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on September 21 – United Nations World Peace Day. She will be accompanied by her daughter, Oamaru artist Donna Demente, and the long-time Auckland friend who put her in touch with singer Cameron Barclay, who will perform the song live.

Wright’s venture into songwriting has multiple connections with her work as a therapist. She has been a natural health practitioner for 50 years and a specialist in frequency medicine for the past 30 years.

The latter uses a machine pioneered by German Professor Reinhard Voll to measure the frequencies of human cells, in a treatment now called EAV – Electroacupuncture According to Voll. Having been computerised in 2008, the device scans every cell and corrects imbalances.

Wright said every thought and word also had a frequency, and the frequency of the words in her lyrics was important.

“The words love, peace and compassion have a higher frequency. It’s measurable.”

She was moved to write the song when news of Isis was in everyone’s living rooms.

“People were really upset and concerned. It was not good, all that tension.”

She would wake at 5.30am every morning “with words downloading”.

“They were just there. I wrote them down as a group of words.

“I didn’t know anything about songwriting.”

Wright corralled the words into six verses, which she knew was too long.

So she contacted Lorna Eastman, a Canadian woman who became a close friend after receiving frequency treatment and who now visits her every year.

“She helped me with condensing it and with the rhythm.”

Another client-turned-friend, Paula Feather, contributed the melody.

The collaboration was “quite exciting”, Wright said.

A third friend steeped in Auckland’s opera music scene contributed the perfect singer. She had worked with Barclay since he was a child, but he was overseas performing with the Ten Tenors when the song was written.

When he returned to New Zealand, he spent a couple of hours with Wright and agreed to sing her composition.

“I was over the moon. His was the best voice for the frequency.

“Cameron is so clear with the words; you can hear every syllable.”

Wright knew of a renowned recording studio at Orewa, near the health clinic she ran before moving to Oamaru in November last year.

Wright phoned Manuka Studios to ask owner Mike McCarthy about recording the song.

“He was absolutely lovely. He asked me to send him the words.

“Half an hour later, he said ‘I love it, I can do it’.”

Although McCarthy was booked up for months, he made space available when he was supposed to be on sick leave after a medical procedure.

McCarthy had worked with Barclay when he was 15, so he was happy to renew their acquaintance.

Barclay’s availability at the right time was another piece of the “synchronicity” Wright said characterised the entire project.

“My motto is ‘Be realistic – expect a miracle’. They happen every day.”

McCarthy could hardly believe that a first song had achieved such success already, she said.

“To get in the top 10 was like ‘wow’. This is amazing. It’s my first song. I’m coming up 75.”

If Wright’s song wins the competition, she would like to use the prize to contribute to the New Zealand Peace Foundation’s Conflict Resolution programme in schools.