One of the Waitaki district’s most recognisable restaurants is on the market.

The Flying Pig Cafe, with its distinctive porcine pink exterior, has long been a landmark in Duntroon.

It has been closed since illness befell its owners in early 2017, and is now for sale.

An Auckland couple bought the cafe in 2007 after discovering it during a holiday driving around the South Island. Business began to soar after the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail opened in 2014.

However, one of the owners developed cancer and later died, and the other was coming to terms with the resulting grief.

The premises on 2484sqm of freehold land was being promoted by Bayleys Canterbury as a turn-key trading opportunity with live-in accommodation in a three-bedroom house behind the cafe.

Bayleys hospitality sales specialist Kate Mullins said since the cafe closed two years ago, it had effectively been “mothballed”.

The current owner was living on the premises and fully maintaining the property.

Buyers might come from a hospitality background, or, like the previous owners, could be wanting to escape the rat race, Ms Mullins said.

“In line with the growing number of cyclists participating in the four-to-five-day trail, many of the small rural service towns along its route – such as Twizel, Omarama, Kurow and Duntroon – have once again sprung back into life.

“It’s like the region’s second gold rush,” she said.

At its peak, The Flying Pig Cafe was open from Labour Weekend through to Easter, and was licensed to serve 30 customers inside and 25 outside.