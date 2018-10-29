Leanne Wreakes-Fallen and Ashton Buckingham are excited about the opening of their new business in Oamaru.

The business partners have opened Havenwyck Fantastic Pets – Oamaru’s newest pet shop – to the public for the first time.

Mrs Wreakes-Fallen, who came up with the idea, said she had always had a passion for animals.

For 20 years, she has worked with animals in one way or another.

“That’s from pet shop to vet nursing to dog training – I’ve kind of done a little bit of everything,” she said.

Working with animals had always been a field she wanted to work in, she said.

“I was always going to go off and do my own thing but probably not to this extent – this is kind of going a whole new level.

“It’s exciting. It’s an exciting new level.”

She also runs Havenwyck Cottage, a dog daycare centre that operates outside Oamaru.

The pet business will operate seven days a week, and will feature a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rats and mice.

“We are starting out small – we do hope to grow,” she said.

Animals from the SPCA and Pound Paws Rescue will be available for adoption at the store.

“We want to work with the organisations in the community.”

Mrs Wreakes-Fallen plans to stick around for the long haul, regardless of the challenges that lie ahead.

“Things will get me down, and it will be hard, but it’s about rising above it,” she said.

“Every day is a challenge, no matter what you do.”

The business is in Coquet St.