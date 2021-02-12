Thi and Robert Wilson seem to have nailed a gap in the Oamaru beauty market with their new business.

Amour Nails opened last Monday and Mrs Wilson has been flat out.

She said she loved being in Oamaru. It was a “beautiful town”.

“The people are so friendly.”

Mrs Wilson had been managing nail salons for five years, most recently in Ashburton and before that in Wellington.

“So Thi has always wanted to have her own nail salon,” Mr Wilson said.

“And we’ve travelled through Oamaru several times, and it is a town that catches your eye, that’s for sure.”

After doing a bit of research, the couple found Oamaru did not have a dedicated nail salon and some women had been travelling to Ashburton, Timaru or Dunedin to have their nails done professionally.

“That kind of made Oamaru high on our radar,” Mr Wilson said.

Then the search was on for a possible premises.

The empty former Vivo site in Thames St was an obvious choice for the pair as it had previously been a hair salon.

“It was really a case of us moving straight in, because all the infrastucture was there already for us,” he said.

“So we bit the bullet … and decided to give it a go.”

Mrs Wilson was currently working alone in the salon, but it was only be a matter of time before staff were hired to help.

“We’re happy to train the right people, we’ve just got to find them, that’s all.”

Walk-ins were generally welcome at the salon, but it was “pretty much booked up right now”, Mr Wilson said.

The business was open until 8pm most days, to allow for women who wanted to have their nails done after work.