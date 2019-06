Kakanui Store owners Tracey and Raymond Metternich show off their shop’s new mural, painted and designed by local artist Dylan Armishaw.

Mr Metternich said he was very happy with the final look of the mural, which reflected local scenes.

The couple has further work to do on the inside and outside of the shop, including more seating and a new external service area.

They hope most of the work will be done before Labour Weekend, when visitor numbers in Kakanui start to increase.