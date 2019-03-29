A fundraising concert to benefit those affected by the Christchurch mosque attacks is being held tonight at the Penguin Entertainers Club.

Organiser Megan Mitchell said the concert would showcase a line-up of local artists and money raised would go to the official Christchurch Shooting Victims’ Fund Givealittle page.

Mitchell was spurred to action after a friend hosted a similar event in Christchurch last weekend, but she was unable to make it because of commitments at Oamaru’s Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival.

“I suggested it to the [Penguin Entertainers Club] committee, they decided it was all go – so we’re going for it,” she said.

The Oamaru gig will feature performances from Mitchell and Crane, Merc 6, Machete Betty, The Ghost Notes and Johnny and the Cashtones.

There had been strong support for the event from bands and music lovers, she said.

“Heaps of people have shared the event. There’s been a good response to it so far – a lot of people have said they are going to come,” she said.

Doors open at 8pm and there is a $5 charge, plus a donation, for non members.

For more information, visit the Penguin Entertainers Club Facebook page at facebook.com/thepenguinclub.