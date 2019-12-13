A new shop aimed equally at tourists and locals has opened in Oamaru’s Victorian precinct.

Rose’s General Store is owned by Wendy Simpson, who moved from Auckland to Oamaru nearly 14 years ago after falling for the town during the Victorian Heritage Celebrations.

She always wanted to set up a general store in the precinct, but the circumstances were not right.

However, when the premises at 9 Tyne St – in the front of Smith’s Grain Store – became available recently, she seized the opportunity.

The name Rose incorporates many coincidences that aligned at the time.

When one of her husband’s colleagues commented that there was no Rawleigh’s agent in Oamaru, Mrs Simpson snaffled that opportunity, too.

Jeff and the late Heather Fathers had sold the goods in this area until four years ago.

Mrs Simpson has become a Rawleigh’s Healthcare independent distributor.

“I hope locals will be support me in the winter by buying Rawleigh’s products.”

They were already attracting plenty of attention, augmented by the sign behind the counter painted by Oamaru artist Watts Davies.

The brand was founded in the United States in 1889 by William Thomas Rawleigh, who sold his medicines and other lines door to door.

New Zealand began manufacturing Rawleigh’s products in 1931, and most households had a distinctive tin or two of ointment in their bathroom cupboard.

Mrs Simpson said some of her customers have recalled Rawleigh’s agents calling at their homes with a suitcase or a basket of goods. They were accounting for just over half her sales so far, she said.

Rose’s General Store also stocks Rock Candy sweets from Christchurch, the Brooks brand of cycle accessories made in England, and an assortment of local handcrafts.

The shop is open seven days a week. The hours are 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm at weekends. In the lead-up to Christmas, it is open until 8pm on Thursday nights.