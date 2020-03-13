Waitaki people have been quick to support a campaign to help victims of violence towards women.

They have taken handbags to the BNZ premises in Thames St to be given to Women’s Refuge in the Love Grace New Zealand national appeal.

Love Grace was set up by the family of the late Grace Millane, the handbag-loving Englishwoman who was killed on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018 while travelling in New Zealand.

The initiative asked for donations of handbags in as-new condition, filled with essential toiletries and perhaps a few luxury items. Each has a card attached with a white ribbon, explaining the meaning of the campaign.

They would be distributed by Women’s Refuge to the women who need them most.

BNZ offered to collect the bags at its branches across the country and send them on to Women’s Refuge.

“Oamaru people are very generous,” BNZ Oamaru banking adviser Christine Graham said.

She and her colleagues were impressed by the quantity and quality of bags contributed to the cause.

Nationwide, more than 4000 handbags have been donated.