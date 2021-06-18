Rebecca George is in the driver’s seat and she is not slowing down.

The motor vehicle enthusiast has become the North Otago Vintage Car Club’s first female chairperson in its 60-year history.

“It’s an honour to be the first female – [it’s] setting a new path,” Ms George said.

The vintage car club has always been a big part of Ms George’s life.

While she officially joined the club 15 years ago, many people would say she was born into it.

Her father Ernest has been part of the club for 35 years, and spent several years as chairman. Ms George was also the club’s first second-generation leader.

Her mother Brenda recently received her 25-year service badge.

Growing up, Ms George was surrounded by cars.

She now has her own 1964 MGB, and her parents’ cars, including a 1915 Overland, 1926 Chryslers, 1935 Plymouth, and 1958 Morris Minor, were available for her borrow.

She relished the opportunities the club gave her to take part in rallies, including an international rally.

It was the people and cars she loved the most.

Previously, she served on the committee as a co-captain.

She took up a role as vice-chairwoman six months ago, before becoming chairwoman last week.

Taking on the new role was exciting and she planned to continue the good workof those who came before her, while adding her own touch.

“You always find a way to make your mark.”