People can get the “endorphins flowing” at the Whitehorse Big Easy event on Sunday.

The event, targeting both serious and casual competitors, features loop tracks that start and finish at the Waimate showgrounds.

The Big Easy encompasses three separate events: individual bike (25km, 13km or 5km), individual walk/run (18km, 12km or 5km) and a team event, the Whitehorse Challenge.

Organiser Ryan Luckman hopes to see plenty of people participating.

Getting families out of the house and keeping them active would be a main focus, he said.

“One of our goals is for people to get active and have an event to aspire to.”

Although it had taken “hundreds” of hours to set up, preparation this year had been smoother than last year’s event.

The majority of the preparation had been making sure the trails were track-ready.

“It’s a lot easier the second year,” he said.

For many, the Whitehorse Challenge team event would be the highlight.

Each team would need to raise $500 via a Givealittle page in order to participate in the challenge.

Money raised would be going towards local organisations including LandSAR, Kiwisport, Centre Care Counselling, the Whitehorse Mountain Bike Club, and the Waimate School of Music.

“It’s all about the funds that we can return to the community.”

Last year, the event featured more than 400 participants.

Mr Luckman was confident that number would increase this year.

Regardless of the weather, the show would still go on, he said.

The event starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.