Dave Wallace trusted his wife so much he taught her how to shoot a gun.

It turned out to be a great decision, as his wife Joyce liked it so much, and the two life members of the Oamaru rifle club recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Originally from Waimate, the pair met at a local hockey dance, where Mr Wallace was master of ceremonies for the evening.

Mrs Wallace still clearly remembers their wedding day at Knox Church, in Waimate.

It was raining, but by no means was that a sign of things to come, she said.

The couple moved to Ardgowan several years later, when an opportunity arose to own a mixed grazing farm also growing potatoes.

Mr Wallace worked at the Pukeuri freezing works, while Mrs Wallace drove the Ardgowan School bus, often with a child or two of her own in tow.

Despite having eight children, and both working, the pair could not remember having a serious argument.

“Life is too short for that nonsense,” Mrs Wallace said.

When asked the secret to being married so long, she said it came down to “give and take”.

“You just have to work things out between the two of you.”