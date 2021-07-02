The North Otago Rock and Mineral Club is going gold to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The club is hosting its annual Gemstone Fair next weekend, with golden displays all around to celebrate the occasion.

Club president Jack Lindsay said it was a special occasion for the club, and there would be a “golden theme” to the fair, with some world-class gemstone displays on show.

Vendors were travelling from around New Zealand with a range of rocks, crystals, fossils and gems, and people were expected to travel to Oamaru from Southland, Otago and Canterbury to snap them up. There would also be activities for children.

Agates were “quite spectacular” and always a popular choice, he said.

The club was heading back to its roots with the fair this year, hosting it at the Scottish Hall. Last year’s fair was held at the Badminton Hall during the Victorian Fete weekend and did not attract as many visitors as usual.

Mr Lindsay expected thousands of people to come through the doors this year and looked forward to seeing everyone enjoying the event.

The club had about 20 members at present, and had several field trips planned for the rest of the year, including to Danseys Pass.

The Gemstone Fair will be held on July 10 and 11 at the Scottish Hall. Entry is by gold coin donation.