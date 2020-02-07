The Oamaru community is being encouraged to put the pedal to the metal next month to support North Otago Plunket.

After the success of last year’s inaugural Lycra for Littlies, North Otago Plunket is bringing the spin-a-thon event back.

From 6am to 6pm on March 28, teams or individuals can donate to the not-for-profit organisation and jump on a bike at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre.

Last year, more than 200 people got behind the event and raised more than $7000 for local Plunket initiatives.

“Mates supported mates, different fitness groups were involved, there were some cyclists who put a team in, some people dressed up .. it was a real blast and there was just a very cool vibe,” recreation centre manager Diane Talanoa said.

“People were there to contribute .. and have a good time and I think we were able to create an atmosphere that really made it just go off.”

People could come and go during the 12-hour and six-hour spin-a-thon categories to ride for teams, or solo, or on a spare bike for as little as an hour for individual donations.

“It can be as easy or as energetic as you want it to be,” she said.

“We run Les Mills RPM classes throughout the day, so that creates a change of tempo, music and energy.”

All of the money raised was spent locally, North Otago Plunket community support co-ordinator Jen Bennett said.

In order to provide services such as home visits, parenting education, play groups, car checks and injury prevention, Plunket relied on volunteers and donors, Mrs Bennett said.

“So that’s where the money goes – and it stays local.”

To register, visit the Lycra for Littlies Facebook page or sporty.co.nz/waitakicrc.