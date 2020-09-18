Community health officials have praised Waitaki residents for turning out in force during the latest round of community Covid-19 testing.

About 280 asymptomatic people were tested for Covid-19 at the pop-up drive-through testing station in Oamaru on Saturday.

All people tested in Oamaru returned negative results.

The aim of the testing was to determine whether there was any undetected community transmission of the virus.

WellSouth chief executive officer Andrew Swanson-Dobbs aid he was “very pleased with the turnout” in Oamaru.

“The weather was great and the people of Waitaki were so willing to help out and have a test,” Mr Swanson-Dobbs said.

“There were at least a dozen volunteers from the Pacific Island community and others in Oamaru who came out to help us.

“Not only was it really helpful for getting people tested, but there was such a positive atmosphere.”

The drive-through testing event at the Athletic Marist clubrooms at Centennial Park followed similar events in Gore, Queenstown and Balclutha.

At the event, members of the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group also distributed masks, and free flu jabs were available.

Mr Swanson-Dobbs said no further pop-up testing sites were planned at present, but WellSouth would be able to action them very quickly if required.

Free Covid-19 testing continues to be available through general practices for people with or without symptoms.