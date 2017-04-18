A men’s support group is setting up strategies to combat depression and suicide in Oamaru.

Oamaru Wolfpack chairman Sean McGeown said this year his group would like to start tackling issues affecting the mental health of men in the area and, in turn, those who loved them.

The areas of focus include societal pressures and distorted masculinity.

Mr McGeown said it was far too early for his group to tackle issues around funding for suicide prevention measures, but he highlighted what he perceived to be a disproportionate Government funding focus.

He said more money went to road safety and homicide than suicide prevention, even though more people died via suicide nationally than through either murder or road crashes.

Wolfpack trustee Kyle Beck said the group would also tackle negative language that was designed to be derogatory to men and women.

There was no need to tell a man to man up, he said, or tell another he threw like a girl.