Gun buybacks starting in Waitaki today

The first gun buyback and amnesty event in Waitaki is happening today at the Palmerston Sports Hall from 10am to 2pm.

Police will hold seven collections across the Waitaki and Waimate districts as part of the amnesty and buyback following gun law changes enacted after the Christchurch terror attack.

Today’s event will be followed by collections at the Otematata Golf Club on August 2 and August 10, at Oamaru Racecourse on August 3-4 and August 9 and at the WaimateInfo and Event Centre on September 22. The amnesty runs until December 20.

The gun buyback pays 95% of a base price for weapons in new or near-new condition, 70% for those in used condition and 25% for those in poor condition. Collected firearms will be destroyed.

Deputy police commissioner Mike Clement said safety was crucial at the events. He asked gun owners to ensure they had cleared their firearms of all ammunition and placed them, and any parts, in a safe carrybag, if possible.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the police website before going to the event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part they are taking along.

What you need to bring:

★ Your firearms licence (if applicable).

★ Photo identification (driver’s licence or passport).

★ Your bank account number.

★ Your online notification reference number.

★ All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition.

★ Any other non-prohibited firearm(s) or parts you wish to hand in to police.

★ A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria.

★ For more information, visit police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

Gun collection events

July 26: Palmerston Sports Hall, 33 Gilligan St, Palmerston, 10am-2pm.

August 2: Otematata Golf Club, Otematata, 10am-2pm.

August 3-4: Oamaru Racecourse, Pukeuri-Oamaru Rd, 10am-2pm.

August 9: Oamaru Racecourse, Pukeuri-Oamaru Rd, 10am-2pm.

August 10: Otematata Golf Club, Otematata, 10am-2pm.

September 22: Info and Event Centre, 15 Paul St, Waimate, 10am-3pm.