Just before its third birthday, Snap Fitness Oamaru is in good health.

The gym beat out more than 300 other Snap Fitness gyms in New Zealand and Australia to be named Community Club of the Year at the franchise’s awards night held in Australia last weekend.

Snap Fitness Oamaru assistant club manager Samantha Martin said accepting the award “felt like the Oscars”.

“We were selected as one of three finalists, but weren’t expecting to win out,” Miss Martin said.

Manager Andrew Allardice said he wanted the gym to be a community hub as much as it was a fitness centre.

“It is about improving people’s health overall. The members here are friendly and we aim to educate as much as train,” Mr Allardice said.

“The whole franchise is moving towards a product that offers more than just a gym, and that is sort of what we have already done here in Oamaru.”

Mr Allardice said the gym always had something on the go – including fundraising events such as a walk to Bluff or running laps up and down Baldwin St.

“The extreme adventures are good for raising some money.

“This year, we have fundraised about $12,000 for men’s mental health.”

At present, the gym is partnering with the Waitaki Community Gardens to help members learn more about growing their own herbs and vegetables.

Mr Allardice and Miss Martin both started working at the gym when it first opened almost three years ago.

“The best part of the gym here is the members,” Miss Martin said.

“We have such a diverse demographic, with all ages and stages of fitness – it’s really friendly.”

To celebrate three years since opening, the gym is hosting a “birthday party” on May 24, with activities and special offers.

“There will be free massages, Zumba, Pita Pit and the [Waitaki] Community Garderns will be there,” Mr Allardice said.

“And also cake, to balance it all out.”