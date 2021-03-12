The Waitaki Resource Recovery Park has expanded its colour palette.

The recycling operation can now take coloured PET plastic bottles, including Sprite and L&P drink bottles, as well as clear meat trays.

The opportunity to take type one plastics came after many hours of hard work over the past six months trying to find a market for them, manager Trish Hurley said.

The Chelmer St recovery park also started taking number five plastics recently, such as takeaway containers, and some margarine and spread containers.

All products would go to Christchurch, and Mrs Hurley was “absolutely rapt” to have found a solution for the community.

“We want to be able to recycle as much as we can, we are constantly working on new markets for other products we are no longer able to accept as recycling. We try absolutely anything and everything to try and get a market,” Mrs Hurley said.

Being able to provide new services was beneficial to the entire community, and there had already been people bringing in the new materials since coloured plastic recycling started a fortnight ago.

“We hate having to reject items that we are no longer able to recycle.

“We want to be able to recycle as much as we possibly can so there is no waste going to the landfill.”

The recovery park was always looking for new opportunities to expand its operations and accept new items.

“We are currently working on other markets as well, and I know that the public will be very happy if we do get these others.”

There was also a survey on the park’s website about the possibility of recycling polystyrene, and what cost people would be happy to pay, she said.