Hard work worth it for dux

It has been a tough year for Waitaki Boys’ High School prefect Zachary Lay (17), but the hard work has paid off.

The high achiever stood proudly on stage as he was presented with the dux award at last week’s prizegiving.

“It’s a pretty good feeling – it’s something I set out to do,” he said.

“The tension was building but when I heard my name called out, it was all smiles from then on.”

Alongside his academic studies, Zachary played for the school’s first XI football team.

One person who helped him along the way was his older brother, Gordon, who was proxime accessit at the school last year.

“As an older brother, he’s been through everything before me – he’s a little bit wiser,” Zachary said.

“He’s helped me a lot with my academics and also applying for uni, scholarships, and halls.”

Zachary said teacher Aisea Fifita also gave him help.

“He puts a lot of time into tutorials and after-school classes for all the students.

“It’s just the time that he puts into us – it really shows his character.”

Next year, he plans to study health sciences at the University of Otago.

“I’ll give next year a good crack and hope for the best.”

Zachary said it was possible for anyone to achieve goals of their own, provided they put in the hard yards.

Other award recipients included.–

George Parker (head of Don, Shrimski Prize & Trophy); Elliot Smith (head of Forrester); Ben Tiffen (head of Lee); Joel Brosnan (head of Sutherland, Otago University Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, black pocket); Jacob Tuisani (deputy head prefect, Performing Artist of Year Cup, Milner Memorial Scholarship, black pocket, University of Canterbury Emerging Leaders’ Scholarship); Jordan McCully (head prefect, Peter Yeoman Cup & Scholarship, Otago University Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, black pocket); Alejo Linares Fontona (academic ability and all-round contribution); Caleb Scarlet (North Otago Masonic Charitable Trust Scholarship); Shay Fearn (Peter McHugh Cup); Glen McClea (Denis Blundell Award, black pocket); Ethan Johnston (Otago University Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship); Arie den Dulk (Otago University New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship); Jack McGeown (Otago University Performance Entrance Scholarship); Scott Kitto (sportsman of the year, black pocket); Glen McClea, Caleb Scarlet and Ethan Johnston (all black pockets).