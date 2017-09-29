Head pupils on highlights, hopes

They have set the standard this year – and now the world awaits. Amy Ballantyne and Daniel Birchfield catch up with the head prefects of the Oamaru secondary schools.

ADAM SEW HOY

St Kevin’s College head boy

Whether it’s leading the school assembly, helping out house captains, or representing the school further afield or at functions, Adam (17) is happy to be the one to take on the job.

Adam has loved his time at St Kevin’s and working with his fellow school leaders.

“It’s been pretty good. It’s kind of cool here because everyone is such a good bunch and we all get along, they’re supportive of what we do.”

Highlights included representing St Kevin’s at a school leaders meeting in Auckland and being part of school events, such as its upcoming 90th reunion.

Next year Adam will study engineering at the University of Canterbury.

“It’s along the lines of the subjects I’ve been good at at school . . . you like to think you’ll get a good job out of it at the end at least.”

HOLLY MALCOLM

St Kevin’s College head girl

Holly (18) prides herself on being a role model at St Kevin’s – the kind of person she admired when she was a junior pupil.

“It’s been quite exciting to be a role model – someone the juniors look up to. When I was in year 9, I looked up to the head students and it’s kind of crazy to think you’re the person they look up to now. I like to think I’ve influenced some people.”

Holly was delighted she had been able to represent St Kevin’s, as she was proud of her school and determined to maintain its reputation for high standards.

She now plans to study health sciences at the University of Otago.

“Ever since I was young I have wanted to be a doctor in the army, so I’m looking at going that way . . . it’s something that really excites me.”

EMMA STEVENSON

Waitaki Girls’ High School head girl

Emma (18) says the highlight of her year has been getting involved with her fellow pupils and working alongside Waitaki Boys’ to organise events. She has also enjoyed stepping up to fill the role and the responsibilities that have come with it, and said it had been good work alongside staff and form better relationships with them.

Emma, like her deputy, was honoured to be a recipient of the ODT Class Act award. Next year, she plans to study science at Lincoln University with the hope of a career in research or consultation within the agriculture industry.

“I am excited to move away from home next year and meet new people, and learn more about things I’m actually interested in.”

CHEYENNE COELS

Waitaki Girls’ High School deputy head girl

Cheyenne (17) says the highlight of her year has been having the opportunity to represent the school at various events as well as getting to know a lot more people throughout the year.

“It’s been a real honour to represent the school as deputy head girl and I’m grateful for all the opportunities I have received by being in this role that I wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.”

Next year, she plans to attend the University of Canterbury to study sports coaching.

“I want to continue as many sporting ventures as I can once I leave high school as I’ve been involved in sports such as rugby, basketball and netball for a long time now.”

Cheyenne is also thinking of studying a postgraduate journalism degree to become a sports journalist.

LANCE SCHAFFER

Waitaki Boys’ High School head boy

A highlight for Lance (17) this year has been chairing the student council.

“The boys have made significant decisions to implement change in their school environment.”

He said it had been an honour to lead Waitaki Boys’, and he was grateful for the support of his deputy.

Next year, Lance looks forward to studying architecture at Victoria University in Wellington before aiming at a masters degree.

He believes that “Waitaki is now on firm ground with a bright future, and I look forward to coming back in five years to see the progress that has been made.”

HARRY THORPE

Waitaki Boys’ High School deputy head boy

Harry (18) says a highlight of his year has been “the ability to make change in the school and connect with the younger years”.

He has been heavily involved with basketball throughout his high school years. As well as being a regular member of the Waitaki team, his achievements include vice-captaining the Otago under-19 team and playing for the St Kilda men’s A team.

Next year, Harry plans to study health sciences at the University of Otago with the goal to get into the area of physiotherapy. He also hopes to continue playing basketball for St Kilda and strive to get into the highest Otago basketball that he can for his age.