Paul Hebden gets a ‘‘bit of a buzz’’ volunteering at the North Otago Citizens Advice Bureau.

‘‘I find it extremely rewarding. It’s quite uplifting. . .Because you’ve had connection with a wider community, you’ve helped people.’’

Mr Hebden has been a volunteer at the CAB North Otago, based in Community House, for a couple of years, and is also on the board.

He had just retired from a career in sales and marketing, and was looking for something he could do, to help other people. He saw a news article about CAB, and decided it looked interesting.

Twelve volunteers worked at the CAB Thames St offices, for three hours a week each. The bureau is open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm.

‘‘But that could be expanded if we had more volunteers,’’ Mr Hebden said.

There was a justice of the peace on the staff, who worked on a Monday from 10am to noon.

As well as getting to help people, Mr Hebden enjoyed the company of the other volunteers.

They met once a month for a board meeting, and for learning and development. A member of another community group would come and speak, to provide an understanding of what their organisation did.

‘‘They’re a great bunch to work with, and have incredible knowledge because of the various backgrounds.’’

The CAB was about providing people with options to solve situations themselves, he said. While demand in different areas fluctuated, there were always people needing help or guidance.

‘‘Especially those that are not too good on technology, and they’re unsure of where to find things — what to do.’’

A CAB volunteer needed to enjoy meeting and helping people, Mr Hebden said.

‘‘If you like people, and you can have empathy with people, and you’ve got reasonable skills, and an inquiring mind — because you’ve got to look for where the help can come from.’’

He had learned a lot in the role that he could apply to his own life, and got a sense of satisfaction knowing he was helping others.

‘‘It’s great to see, when someone comes back and says, ‘Thanks very much, you helped me with this’.’’