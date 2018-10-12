A programme teeming with temptations during November’s Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations has been released.

The new committee organising this year’s festivities has chosen the theme “Upstairs Downstairs”. Accordingly, there are activities of the most elevated echelon and the lowliest level, and all sorts in between.

The glossy programme, available at i-Sites, libraries, cafes and many other public places, contains all the information needed to join in the annual event honouring Oamaru’s colonial heyday.

From November 14 to 18, thereis something for everyone. There are free family fixtures including the Saturday street parade, followed by penny-farthing races, plus fabulous new attractions such as Gentlemen’s Relish, Olive Copperbottom and the North Otago Temperance Ball.

The programme also contains helpful information on how to book tickets and hire Victorian costumes.

The Oamaru Mail will bring you more delectable developments in the lead-up to the celebrations.