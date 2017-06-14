Mark Herron joined an exclusive group when he was made a life member of the North Otago Rugby Supporters Club at its annual meeting last week.

Just two people – the legendary Rawson brothers, Chris and Steve – have previously been accorded the honour since the club was revived 21 years ago.

“I was gobsmacked, to be honest,” Herron told the Oamaru Mail

“It was definitely a surprise, and it’s a huge honour.”

Herron was among the original group that restarted the club when North Otago started its great revival as a provincial rugby team in 1996.

He had stayed involved for simple reasons, he said.

“Just the love of rugby and the comradeship of the supporters club.”

Herron is in the third year of a third spell as president, and has no plans to step away from the club.

“I think I’ll be there for a few more years yet.”

The supporters club had about 65 members last year, and Herron hoped it would at least reach that number again this season.

The club is again offering either a basic membership or a deluxe membership which, this year, includes a branded travel bag.

Herron said club members were planning to accompany the Old Golds on their trips to Buller and Whanganui during the Heartland Championship.