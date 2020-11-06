Waitaki is teeming with artistic talent, often tucked away in solitary splendour.

But on November 14, a group of artists and creators in Oamaru, Kakanui and Waianakarua are opening their studio doors to the public, giving people the opportunity to have a look inside and see their work in process.

Meet the Maker is a fundraiser for Fenwick School, and an idea Jane Thompson had been wanting to convert into reality for several years.

Ms Thompson, who owns Moa Bakery, Cakery, is organising the event with Oamaru artist Helen Riley-Duddin.

They are receiving support from Waitaki District Council business attraction recovery manager Melanie Jones, Tourism Waitaki and Fenwick School.

They hope the tour will help people discover the wealth of talent in Oamaru and Waitaki and attract more visitors to the district during the Victorian Heritage Celebrations week.

“Hopefully, more of the creatives in the district will start to get to know each other and start collaborating more frequently with each other,” Mrs Jones said.

Artists and creators opening their doors from 10am to 4pm on November 14 include Rod and Sue McLean, Dave Kingan, Jackie Bird and Colette O’Kane, but the full list would be disclosed only to ticketholders.

“You can either do[the tour] self-drive, or take a double-decker bus and make a day of it,” Ms Thompson said.

Fenwick School will also host a sausage sizzle and sell pupils’ art on the day.

“They’re going to have kids’ art made into cards that people can buy – it’s going to be really cool,” she said.

The tour was a pilot project and, if successful, they hoped to expand it next year to include more artists and creators, “make a weekend, or even week of it”, and include workshops.

Tickets are available from Fenwick School, Waitaki & Oamaru Visitor Centre, and Inc Design Store.