Teenager Sydney McCaw has designed the cover for the new Palmerston phone book.

The 14-year-old East Otago High School pupil amassed the highest number of public votes in a contest run by the Palmerston Playcentre, which sells the local directory as a fundraising project.

People of all ages were invited to submit artworks fitting the Playcentre philosophy “Families growing together”.

The entries were displayed by Sharon and David Moir inside their Palmerston Four Square store. Votes were cast by placing a sticker on the chosen image.

Two other entrants, Danika Billington (9) and Piper McCaw (11), were awarded spot prizes donated by Public Health South and Smokefree.

“The Playcentre in Palmerston has been running for 53 years and thanks to such fundraising as the phonebook, the Playcentre has been able to run for such a long time, allowing new parents to come and socialise with other mothers and fathers and learn the importance of whanau and community as we all work together to raise our children,” president Briar McKenzie said.

The directory was now being compiled. Anyone wanting their listing included or to place an advertisement in it should email directory.palmerstonplaycentre@gmail.com or phone Chrissy on 021 152-8636.

The phone books will be available from the Post Shop, Palmerston Four Square and Waikouaiti’s Hammer Hardware in October.