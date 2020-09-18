A family-friendly bike trail that is “uniquely Oamaruvian” will help keep children occupied these school holidays.

The Waitaki District Council is launching the “Little Bluey Bike Trail” on September 26.

Starting at the Oamaru Harbour bike park area, families can explore Oamaru by bike. “Passports” with a map of the trail and instructions are printed in today’s Oamaru Mail, and can be picked up from the Waitaki District Council or one of Oamaru’s three bike shops.

There will be 10 special blue bikes, each with a different letter on it, to find along the trail between September 26 and October 11.

Once children have found all the bikes, they will have to unscramble the letters to crack a code, and then place their entry at the Waitaki District Council HQ. There are $200, $100 and $50 vouchers to spend at any of the three Oamaru bike shops up for grabs.

The winners will be drawn after the school holidays.

The trail, organised by Waitaki District Council event co-ordinator Hayley Cusiel, was inspired by a similar event in Taupo.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said it was a great opportunity for families to get out on their bikes during the school holidays and discover more of Oamaru.

“This is another great example of how we can make the Waitaki district the best place to be,” he said.

“It gets our kids out and about, and will be entertaining and fun for all the family.

“And it is an opportunity to show our youngsters some of the Oamaru area at the same time.

“It promises to be a popular event.”