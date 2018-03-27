Local heroes gathered together at the Waimate Events Centre recently to be honoured by the Waimate District Council at this year’s civic awards ceremony.

Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley was on hand at the event to present the awards.

Ngaire Duffy, Lynda Holland, Joy McIvor and Diane Smith were chosen as the adult civic award recipients.

The youth civic award was presented to Queenie Dela Cruz by Royal Navy Regional Navy Officer Grant Finlayson.

Dorothy McCabe, Joan Dennison, Jean Patterson, Kathleen McLean, Margaret Murphy, Gaynor Patterson and Honor Cox, from the Friends of Lister Home group, won awards for service to the community.

The Waimate civic awards have been held for the past nine years.

Over those years, the council had recognised and thanked 39 individuals, four young people and three groups for their time and effort that had been put into helping the community, Mr Rowley said.

“In a small district like Waimate, our volunteers are important. Without their valued contribution, we’d be a poorer community,” he said.

A large number of nominations had been received for this year’s awards.

Mr Rowley hoped those who did not make the final cut would try again at next year’s awards.

The ceremony was the “tip of the iceberg” for what other good work would be coming out of Waimate, he said.