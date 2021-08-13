The Oamaru Hospice Shop needs more volunteers.

Otago Community Hospice retail development manager Cat Callanan is on the lookout for people to help out at the second-hand store for as little as three and a-half hours a week.

Ms Callanan said the Oamaru store was well supported and raised “much-needed” funds to keep the North Otago Hospice Hub’s services free.

The North Otago Hospice Hub has a training centre, clinic space and counselling room.

It is a space where patients and families can come to see a doctor, councillor or social worker, and for spiritual care and other support.

About 20 to 25 patients used the hospice’s services in North Otago at any one time, she said.

At present, the Oamaru Hospice Shop has about 14 volunteers, and needs about five more.

“We desperately need some more people,” Ms Callanan said.

“As many as we can get.”

Volunteers could do morning or afternoon shifts, helping to put stock out, serve customers, and keep the store looking “fresh and tidy”.

”There’s always something to do,” she said.

No previous experience in retail was required – just a “positive, can-do attitude”.

Volunteering at the store was a way of helping the community and most volunteers enjoyed the social aspect, Ms Callanan said.

“It’s a fun place to work,” she said.

“It’s very interactive and quite social – you’re meeting all the customers, you get to know people, you have your regulars.

“And every day is different – there’s always something happening.”

An information session would be held at the North Otago Hospice Hub on August 25 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

For more information, contact volunteer co-ordinator Rebecca Shaw at rebecca.shaw@otagohospice.co.nz.