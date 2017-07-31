A pair of Oamaru women are doing their bit to help children in foster care.

Over the past few months, Angela Drew and Mel Strachan have collected various items such as underwear, socks, toothbrushes and nappies.

The items, donated by the public and businesses, will be given to a charity organisation, Foster Hope, that provides necessities and support for children being placed in foster homes.

Mrs Drew said the organisation put out a plea on its Facebook page for donations of basic necessities, and she and Mrs Strachan jumped at the chance to help.

“We both put it on our own personal pages and tagged a few friends and it kind of blew up from there,” Mrs Drew said.

Hundreds of items have been collected by the pair, or donated at a drop-off point at clothing store Camerons.

The items will be bundled into packs before Mrs Drew and Mrs Strachan take them to Dunedin, where they will be distributed to children in foster care around Otago.

Each pack contains underwear and socks, among other items.

At this stage, Mrs Drew said a “couple of hundred” packs would be delivered south, but donations were still being accepted.

She felt it was important children in difficult circumstances were supported as much as possible.

“I guess Mel and I were both brought up in that era where we looked outside ourselves. I like to support quite a few charities and this will go to the kids that need them.

“Going into foster care must be a pretty tough thing . this is some stuff just for those kids and because it goes to them directly, that’s a really big thing for Mel and I.”

Mrs Drew thanked the public for their support.

“We have a very generous community.”