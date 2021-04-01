Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to rock Easter Sunday away.

Oamaru’s Friendly Bay will be filled with the sound of rock ‘n’ roll and music of the ’60s for the first annual Mods & Rockers event on Sunday.

The old railway siding at the Steampunk playground will host live performances by The Moondogs, The Crockabilly Rockers and vocalist Jodie Robinson from noon to 3pm.

Organiser Lee Clark said it would be a fun day of live music and dancing for the whole family. He also hoped to attract custom car owners and local dance clubs to the event.

Mods & Rockers is an expansion of The Hampden Music Fest. Mr Clark decided this year to move the event to Oamaru, where the majority of the audience resided.

Support for the event had been “phenomenal”, he said. Mr Clark believed there was potential for a rock ‘n’ roll festival in Oamaru.

“If this works out perhaps we can host an annual rock ‘n’ roll festival in Oamaru. The success of events like the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop shows there is great demand for this kind of thing.”