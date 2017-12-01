A calf auction at the Waiareka saleyards raised about $20,000 for the IHC on Monday.

The annual event is the first in a national series called the IHC Calf & Rural Scheme. Farmers donate a weaned animal to be sold by PGG Wrightson, with all proceeds going to support families affected by intellectual disabilities.

Sixty people attended Monday’s sale, many bidding on the 50 calves. The prices ranged from $305 to $570 a head.

The calf sales have been on the calendar for 30 years, raising more than $25 million through the donation of some 128,000 animals.