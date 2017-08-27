A dance troupe that has enthralled audiences since 1994 is returning to the Oamaru Opera House on Thursday.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company is bringing its touring programme to the local stage. The three-hour extravaganza, A Festival of Russian Ballet, is divided into three acts. The first features 60 minutes from Don Quixote, followed by a 20-minute interval.

The second is a dramatic 20 minutes from Bolero, with a 15-minute interval afterwards.

The final act, comprising 45 minutes of dance, includes excerpts from Light Cavalry, Swan Lake, Le Corsaire, Jazz Suite, Runaway, Gopak, Giselle, and Can Can Surprise

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company has 40 dancers from the Moscow and Perm schools, led by Bolshoi Theatre soloist Gediminas Taranda.

Although the company specialises in the classical style of ballet, it also brings in modern forms and novelty choreography. It travels the world performing both full-length traditional ballets and light entertainments, as well as presenting seasons at Moscow’s Novaya Opera Theatre.

The Oamaru show begins at 8pm. Tickets, which cost from $62 to $92 plus service fees, are available at the Opera House box office and online through TicketDirect.