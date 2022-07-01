When Anna King had a vision for an indoor playground inside her new Harbour Street Collective Cafe, her friends and family told her she was crazy.

During a prolonged battle to bring it all together, she began to wonder if she was. Now, as she says goodbye to the cafe after nearly seven years, it has been worth it.

‘‘To tell you the truth it was a bit of a nightmare, but I love it, and I’m proud of it, and proud that it’s there and kids get to use it,’’ Mrs King said.

She decided to put the cafe on the market because she wanted to spend more time with her two young daughters, Charlotte (11) and Grace (6), and after 10 years involved in the Oamaru hospitality scene she was keen to have a break.

Discovering she was pregnant with her third daughter, Emilia, who is now 7 months old, cemented the decision.

‘‘Probably if Emilia hadn’t come along, we would have taken it off the market, because we had no interest, and then these guys just came along out of the blue and fell in love with the cafe, and it all worked out perfectly, really,’’ she said.

Initially, Mrs King had been looking for a small Harbour St space to sell sushi, which was made at her Japanese restaurant, Midori — then further north in Ribble St.

She had owned Midori for about three years at that stage, and saw a ‘‘massive market’’ in the historic precinct.

When the Collective space was presented as an option, even though it was bigger than what she had in mind, she had to have it.

‘‘I went in there, and I fell in love with it straight away. I was like ‘Oh my God’; I had this vision of a playground in the middle.’’

Although everybody thought it was a crazy idea, she got online and started looking.

‘‘I wasn’t going to have a big indoor playground as such, but then I got on Trade Me, and I found there was an indoor playground in a container in Auckland, with no instructions whatsoever, and then I convinced everybody to buy this playground, and it just turned into the biggest nightmare ever.’’

It was a three-year process to get the playground up and running. She had battled with the Waitaki District Council through the consent process, had to install a new toilet block, and then there was actually constructing the playground itself.

‘‘It just created a massive big headache. But once it was all finished, it was amazing.

‘‘Thank God, because I was like, ‘we cannot be pulling this thing out and down’. I would have just been heartbroken. Because Oamaru really needed it as well.

‘‘It’s such a cool place for people to bring their kids out of the cold. There’s just nothing else. Plus, you get a great coffee, and you get awesome food.’’

The decision was made to move Midori into the premises as well, following the first Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown in 2020.

‘‘We knew if we put the two together that would help Harbour St through the hard time, and it definitely did. It just meant we didn’t have double overheads.’’

The events held in the historic precinct had been ‘‘amazing’’ for the business, but the last two years and all the cancellations had been a ‘‘real blow’’ , Mrs King said.

‘‘But thank God for the locals. Without our regulars and our locals, there’s no way we could have got through that . . . I mean we just worked our butts off. We did whatever we could.’’

She was proud of the fact she did not have to lose a single staff member through the challenges Covid presented.

The cafe had been a big part of her family’s life, but now Mrs King was keen to focus on her Thames St retail store FB Body, formerly Nancy’s Lingerie, and build on that.

She planned to move into the former Tangibles building for more space, and had expanded the shop’s range so it included more than just lingerie — branching out into activewear, accessories, merino and New Zealandmade jewellery. She also wanted to expand her swimwear range, and ensured she catered for all shapes and sizes.

‘‘I’m sort of trying to hit the middle market,’’ she said.

‘‘I feel like I want people in Oamaru to be able to go out and shop without having to spend a heap of money. Because, myself, I’ve always felt there’s a bit of a need for that.

‘‘I’d love locals to support it and know that now it’s a little bit different.’’

Mrs King was also enjoying having more time to spend with her children.

‘‘I can just do a few days a week [in the shop] and it’s so good. I can be a mum and actually do school stuff, and have a tidy-ish house.’’

She was confident she had left the Collective Cafe in good hands. New owners Andy Beattie and Kat Rivison had moved south from Wellington, and Mrs King thought they would fit into the street well.

‘‘They’re really creative people . . . I’ve always been a bit quirky. You sort of do need to be that sort of person on the street. It’s a cool street to be in.’’