Indoor stadium plans wait for other projects

Plans for a new indoor sports stadium in Oamaru are on the backburner, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher says.

After some preliminary and investigative work had been done, Mr Kircher said the Waitaki District Council had been busy with other projects, but the stadium had not been forgotten.

“We really have not done anything much for some time – just while we are getting everything else through,” he said.

“We need to get on to it at some stage, but there is just a lot going on.

“It is certainly not forgotten. We just need to get the next steps in place.

“How much can happen before the election is questionable.”

In the Waitaki District Council 2018-28 long term plan, $3.7million in 2023 and $3.8million in 2024 were budgeted for the project, but Mr Kircher said those were estimates and would change.

“That is an assumption of the amount of external funding that comes in that year.

“We have another long term plan between now and then and that is where things will get fine-tuned a bit more and hopefully as we get closer to the time those types of figures become more accurate as we modify them.”