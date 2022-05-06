A diverse range of keynote speakers and workshops at the South Island’s largest dairy event, being held in Oamaru next month, will offer inspired thinking to help solve farming challenges, organisers say.

The South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) is being held in Oamaru on June 8-9. The theme of this year’s event is ‘‘dynamic’’. It is run by farmers, for farmers — and chairwoman Anna Wakelin is encouraging them to register soon to not miss out.

‘‘As farmers we are operating in a dynamic world and we always need to change and improve to stay on top of our game,’’ Mrs Wakelin said.

‘‘To help farmers remain dynamic, SIDE 2022 is hosting a range of exciting speakers from different professions, who have innovative solutions to tough farming challenges.

‘‘SIDE will also give farmers the opportunity to take part in a wide range of practical workshops, and to discover the latest dairy technology and research.’’

Former Rocket Lab engineer Craig Piggott will share how he found solutions to help his dairy farmer parents reduce their working hours. This search led him to launch Halter, a technology company which has developed a farming system that allows farmers to easily move and manage their herd using software.

42 Below vodka founders Geoff and Justine Ross will share how they swapped life in Auckland for an Otago high country sheep farm.

Their property, Lake Hawea Station, was the first farm in New Zealand to have its carbon footprint certified. It is also carbon positive — and they will explain how this gives them a unique marketing advantage.

Tom Mulholland will talk about strategies farmers can use to maintain their physical and mental health during times of stress.

Dr Mulholland spent 25 years in emergency medicine and eight years travelling around New Zealand with his pop-up medical clinic. His focus is educating New Zealanders on how to avoid preventable diseases and he has developed a wellness app to help people monitor and manage their health.

This is the first time SIDE is being held in Oamaru, and its events are being held across the Oamaru Opera House and Brydone Hotel.

Farmers can also join four of 14 practical workshops on a wide range of topics from wintering to milk futures, reproduction, plantain and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A separate BrightSIDE event for young farmers and farm team staff who want to progress their careers is also being held on June 8. To find out more about SIDE and BrightSIDE, or to register, visit side.org.nz.