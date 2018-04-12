SHARE
Greetings ... Lower Waitaki Irrigation Company administration manager Moira Bishop welcomes visitors to the new building. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

The Lower Waitaki Irrigation Company has moved up in the world.

It used to be run from two old Ministry of Works pre-fabs, left over from when the irrigation scheme was constructed in the early 1980s.

On Friday, new purpose-built premises, just off State Highway 83, behind Papakaio School, were officially opened by Waitaki Deputy Mayor Melanie Tavendale.

Headquarters … The Lower Waitaki Irrigation Company has officially opened its new offices at Papakaio. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

The site has been landscaped with native vegetation. The interior has timber-lined walls and dark grey carpet. Upholstered chairs provide a comfortable waiting area near the main office.

There is a large boardroom, several separate office spaces, an operations room, kitchen, and laundry with shower.

Outside there is plenty of room for parking, and a vehicle wash-down area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR