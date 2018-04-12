The Lower Waitaki Irrigation Company has moved up in the world.

It used to be run from two old Ministry of Works pre-fabs, left over from when the irrigation scheme was constructed in the early 1980s.

On Friday, new purpose-built premises, just off State Highway 83, behind Papakaio School, were officially opened by Waitaki Deputy Mayor Melanie Tavendale.

The site has been landscaped with native vegetation. The interior has timber-lined walls and dark grey carpet. Upholstered chairs provide a comfortable waiting area near the main office.

There is a large boardroom, several separate office spaces, an operations room, kitchen, and laundry with shower.

Outside there is plenty of room for parking, and a vehicle wash-down area.