People will be cutting loose when the Hampden Music Festival comes to town.

The festival will be held at the Hampden Tavern on Saturday, March 17, and organiser Lee Clark is starting to get excited.

“It’s just taken on a life of its own,” he said.

Mr Clark, who plays guitar and writes songs, believed the festival was a good opportunity for families and music lovers alike to get together and have a good time.

He came up with the idea of the music festival after wanting to help local talent from North Otago and the surrounding areas to get together.

“There’s such a wealth of musical talent around the place,” he said.

After finding plenty of musical talent, Mr Clark realised he could create something that would benefit the community.

“It was never meant to be about myself – I really thought it would be a good idea to get a community-based initiative going,” he said.

As far as he knew, the festival would be a first for Hampden.

Six acts have been confirmed for the festival, and a mixed bag of music – country, blues and rock – will be performed.

Market stalls will also be running at the festival, which will start at noon and wrap up about 8pm.

“We’re aiming to make it a family fun day,” Mr Clark said.

He said it had been a “shot in the arm” to have a huge level of support from the community.

“There is a very good, solid community vibe here in Hampden,” he said.

If the weather was poor on the day, the festival would be held inside the tavern.

If this year’s event went well, Mr Clark planned to organise another festival next year, possibly in other venues like Moeraki.