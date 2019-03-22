Weston Playcentre’s Big Wheels Day has become an annual fixture on the Waitaki District’s event calendar.

The popular family event, and fundraiser for Weston Playcentre, is now into its fifth year and this year’s edition is set to be the biggest yet, with plenty of attractions for families to enjoy at the Oamaru Racecourse next Sunday.

Weston Playcentre retiring president Rihi Schultz said the centre was grateful for the support of volunteers and local businesses.

“We’re trying to make it bigger and better each year,” Mrs Schultz said.

This year army Jeeps will return, joining the line-up of other big wheels including hot rods, diggers, tractors, spreaders, police cars and a concrete truck.

“Last year we didn’t have the army vehicles and everyone missed them, so we’ve got them back this year .. and the kids love them,” she said.

Waitaki deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale has volunteered herself for the dunking machine. Other North Otago personalities would also be lined up to get wet, Mrs Schultz said.

There will be live entertainment by The Reveal and students from the Bedford School of Music, as well as bouncy castles, face painting and food.

Entry is $5 per car load (or $2 per person).

For more information, visit the Weston Playcentre Facebook page.