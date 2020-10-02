Jill Macrae (centre) is greeted at New World Waitaki by staff and supporters at the end of her walk for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month on Wednesday. Miss Macrae, who has cerebral palsy and a leaking heart valve, decided to walk from her house in Taward St to New World Waitaki – a huge undertaking given her health issues – to raise money for Alzheimers North Otago. The organisation had been very supportive when Miss Macrae’s mother developed dementia and Miss Macrae wanted to give back. At the end of the walk, she was presented with flowers and a donation from New World Waitaki owner Tineke Powell. She raised more than $1200 for Alzheimers North Otago.