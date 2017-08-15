Brydone Growers has done it again.

The organic vegetable business at Totara has won major titles at this year’s Farmers Market New Zealand winter food awards.

Farm manager Nigel Clark submitted entries from the produce he sells weekly at the Otago Farmers Market. Brydone Growers’ “fire cracker yams” were judged first in the “Freshest produce from the paddock: Dirt on the roots (organic)” category.

Its agria potatoes were runners-up in that section, and its broccoli was second in the “Organic producer” category.

The yams shared the overall award for freshest produce from the paddock with kumara from Gisborne grower SH Dods and Co.

Last year, Brydone Growers was also first equal with its yams and potatoes in the “Freshest produce from the paddock: organic producer” category.

Its first foray into the competition, in the 2015 Summer Food Awards, resulted in wins for its organic red onions, beetroot, and potatoes.

Mr Clark was chuffed to be joint winner this year. He was especially pleased that the organic vegetables rated as highly as those grown conventionally in Gisborne’s exceptional conditions.

Fellow North Otago producers Sue and Gus Morton won the “Tastiest produce from the butchery (fresh)” category at the awards for their Waitaki Bacon and Ham Ltd pork belly.